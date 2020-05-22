Bayern Munich must push to stay motivated - Hansi Flick

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored last week, has 40 goals this season

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich must remain motivated while playing behind closed doors, says coach Hansi Flick.

Bayern resumed their season following the coronavirus shutdown with victory at Union Berlin on Sunday, a 15th win in 16 games in all competitions.

They will play Eintracht Frankfurt in an empty Allianz Arena on Saturday.

"It is important that the team pushes itself so as to cover the level of motivation that has gone missing with the empty stands," Flick said.

"What is decisive is mentality. Obviously it is an advantage if you have higher quality on the pitch, but this is a situation which is not very easy."

Bayern have won the league every year since the 2012-13 season and are four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund with eight matches remaining.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to restart last week after more than two months following an easing of lockdown restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the league's health regulations only 200 people are allowed inside a stadium on match day, with 100 security staff outside to keep any fans wanting to celebrate with the team away.