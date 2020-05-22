Was Man City's 'leaked' third kit designed by Liam Gallagher?

A paisley Manchester City third kit has reportedly been leaked. And it's gone down badly.

What do you think of when we say the word 'Manchester'?

Rain? Undoubtedly. Industry? Probably. L.S Lowry? If you're trying to show off, yes.

Music? Absolutely.

And, according to images circulating online, it would seem City's kit manufacturers Puma have paid homage to Manchester's musical heritage with their 2020-21 third kit.

Footy Headlines, which first released the images, quotes Puma as saying: "Manchester's music scene has always been an influence on other bands worldwide. The iconic TV program "Top of the Pops" was run by the BBC, from 1964 - 2006, originally recorded in the city itself. The Man City 20-21 third kit takes inspiration from the Paisley floral pattern which was intrinsically associated to the "Brit Pop" music scene of the 1960s and 1990s."

So how's it gone down with the east Manchester faithful?

Nora isn't a fan

Ah well, got to shoot your shot sometimes, haven't you. Dare to be brave.

Also, at least not everyone hates it.

Frankly, we'd pay good money to see some Premier League footballers playing in any kit of kit right now. Give us a jump suit, black tie, maybe some flares… anything! We just want some football!