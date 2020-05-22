Doncaster Rovers: League One club's senior players defer wages

Doncaster Rovers were ninth in League One when the season was suspended in March

Doncaster Rovers players have agreed to defer some of their wages until fans are able to attend games again.

Football has been suspended because of coronavirus since 13 March, with League One clubs currently undecided on how to resolve the current campaign.

When football does resume, there have been reports that games may be played behind closed doors until January 2021.

"To agree to defer their wages is a fantastic gesture," said chief executive Gavin Baldwin.

"A return to football as we know it is clearly some way off and that means our main income stream, ticket sales, will be lost.

"The fact we have always strived to manage the club within its means, coupled with the government's assistance packages, have helped us to this point, but moving forward we may have some very difficult decisions to make.

"We are not free from risk in the long term if football is to be played behind closed doors for an extensive period and we have no income streams."

Doncaster's owners have put in six-figure sums to help Rovers through the crisis, while some sponsors have already committed to next season regardless of when or if the 2020-21 campaign begins.