Hope Powell: Brighton boss says no Women's Super League team should be relegated

Hope Powell's Brighton side are ninth in the Women's Super League, seven points clear of bottom side Liverpool

Brighton manager Hope Powell says no side should be relegated from the Women's Super League if it has to be decided on a points-per-game basis.

The WSL has been suspended since mid-March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under points per game, Liverpool would go down, while Chelsea would win the title as they are point behind leaders Manchester City with a match in hand.

"It would be hugely unfair to relegate a team when the season hasn't been played out," said Powell.

"For me, the logical step would be no relegation and, perhaps, promote one from the Championship."

There are 12 sides in England's top flight, with Aston Villa Women six points clear at the top of the second tier.

"It's really important there is an outcome certainly for Champions League places, [but] I think the most important thing for me personally is not to relegate," added Powell.

Meanwhile, Powell - who was England women's manager from 1998 to 2013 - says former United States boss Jill Ellis should succeed Phil Neville at the helm of the national team.

England-born Ellis led the USA to victory at the past two World Cups, with her side beating the Lionesses in the semi-finals in France last summer.

"Of the names that have obviously been put forward, I would certainly say that Jill Ellis has the experience, she has the pedigree," said Powell.

"At this moment in time, she'd be the definite frontrunner."