Bundesliga: Dynamo Dresden return two more positive coronavirus tests

Dresden won their last match before the league's shutdown - a 2-1 victory over Erzgebirge Aue on 8 March

German second-tier side Dynamo Dresden have returned two more positive tests for coronavirus.

The Bundesliga 2 club put their entire squad and coaching staff into isolation for two weeks on 9 May after two players tested positive.

Another player and the partner of a member of the coaching staff have also now tested positive for Covid-19.

They will be placed under further quarantine, but the team will still resume training from Saturday.

"The Dresden Health Department acted absolutely responsibly and correctly by quarantining our team at home, because it enabled us to break an infection chain within our team at an early stage," said Dresden's team doctor team Onays Al-Sadi.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 both restarted on Saturday, 16 May - the first major European league to resume after the coronavirus shutdown - but Dynamo Dresden did not play because their players were isolating.

When they can return to action, only about 300 people - including players, staff and officials - will be inside or around the stadiums on matchdays.