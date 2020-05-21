Northern Ireland can reach Euros despite O'Neill departure, says Magennis

Magennis scored in the 3-1 win over Greece in Belfast which ensured qualification for Euro 2016

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis believes the team can make it through the play-offs to compete at a second successive Euro finals in 2021 despite losing Michael O'Neill as manager.

O'Neill left the role in April, after initially indicating his intention to step down after becoming Stoke City manager in November.

Northern Ireland's play-off semi-final with Bosnia-Herzegovina was scheduled to take place in March but was postponed until the autumn because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Uefa are hoping that the tie will be played in October, with the final against the winner of the other semi-final between Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland likely to take place the following month.

"When it comes to knockout games form goes out the window and when the time comes we will be confident and ready to go," said Magennis.

"We have belief that we can get there again - those of us in the squad who were at Euro 2016 can get across to the others in the group that getting to a major tournament is something that dreams are made of.

"We are strong as a team, with plenty of depth in quality, and we will be trying as hard as we can," added the Hull City striker, who scored three goals in the Euros Group C qualifying campaign, including late winners as a substitute against Belarus at home and Estonia away.

An attractive job

Magennis would have liked to have had O'Neill at the helm for the play-offs, he believes the job will be an attractive one for other prospective managers.

"It would have been a fairytale for Michael to end his time in charge by qualifying from the play-offs - it would have represented a great send-off for him in that team environment and from the fans at Windsor Park.

"Everyone knows what Michael has done with the players, but also how he has transformed the culture of Northern Ireland football from the senior team all the way down to the grassroots.

"He will be missed massively but he felt it was the time to move on to pastures new and we wish him all the best.

"I think a lot of candidates will put their hat in the ring as it's an attractive job to take with the possibility there to go to a major tournament. It would be nice for any manager to have that on their CV."

Three of Magennis's seven NI goals came in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

Players 'willing to run through brick walls'

The 50-times capped international forward would like to see a manager in the same mould as O'Neill being appointed to carry on the good work achieved by the former Shamrock Rovers boss.

"The type of manager we need is what Michael was - a player's person who has a lot of trust and faith in us as players and doesn't introduce crazy rules and regulations.

"That kind of thing was looked after and managed by the players and the onus was on us to set the standard and tone together. Being able to relate on a player level rather than being told what to do is important.

"It will be a tough one - with the success that Michael had the new man will be keen to come in and hit the ground running.

"Whoever takes over they will have a group of players who are willing to run through brick walls for them - a lot of talented players and a squad that has been together for three or four years now.

"We are a settled team that knows the strengths and weaknesses of the collective as a group, with the strengths far outweighing the weaknesses. It's one we are waiting for with anticipation."