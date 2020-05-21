Women's County Antrim Challenge Cup is cancelled

Glentoran won a cup treble in 2019

The Women's County Antrim Challenge Cup has been cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holders Glentoran were set to face St Oliver Plunkett in the first round of the competition on 19 April.

The quarter-final stage was scheduled to take place on 18 May.

A County Antrim FA statement said the competition "cannot be completed" with the current restrictions relating to football.

The statement added: "The cancellation of such will allow teams further capacity to complete league fixtures, should the current restrictions be lifted."

Glentoran completed a domestic cup treble last season by adding the League Cup and Irish Cup to their County Antrim triumph.

The six-team NIFL Women's Premiership was due to begin on 22 April but was also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland.

Linfield were aiming to win their fifth league title in a row.