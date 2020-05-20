Katy Hosford: Welsh title winners Swansea City want Champions League improvement

Media playback is not supported on this device Winger Katy Hosford believes Swansea City Ladies are worthy Welsh Premier Women's League champions.

Swansea City Ladies will set sights on an improved Champions League showing after winning the Welsh Premier Women's League.

Swansea will compete in the Champions League qualifying rounds for the fourth time next season.

Winger Katy Hosford says Ian Owen's team must try to cope with a step up in class.

"Until you play Champions League you don't realise the standard and how hard it is," she said.

"The level of football is so much higher than what we play in Wales - the tempo, the intensity, everything about it.

"I think the way we prepare will be a lot different. I think fitness is the key thing to play Champions League football.

"We are really grateful to be given a chance again. Hopefully we can get better results next time."

Swansea's most recent Champions League involvement was in 2017, when they were heavily beaten in qualifying games against Hibernian, Romania's Olimpia Cluj-Napoca and WFC-2 Kharkiv of Ukraine.

They have had no such trouble domestically this season, having won 10 and drawn one of their 11 league games and conceded just one goal along the way.

Swansea led second-placed Cardiff Met by four points with three Welsh Premier Women's League to play when the season was halted because of coroanavirus, but have been crowned champions after the Football Association of Wales opted to end the campaign early.

It is Swansea's fourth title since the league was established in 2009.

"We had a vision of hopefully lifting the trophy with everyone there, with all our friends and family," said Hosford, who scored 20 goals in 2019-20.

"But we are really grateful to have won the league with the circumstances.

"I think everyone is feeling it's a bit bittersweet not being to celebrate, but we got (the title) so we are really pleased."