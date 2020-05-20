Caernarfon Town ponder legal action after missing out on Europe

Caernarfon Town chairman Paul Evans says they could consider legal action after missing out on a 2020-21 European place.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) ended its domestic leagues on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Caernarfon missed out on Europe because they finished fifth in the Cymru Premier and fourth-placed Barry Town took the Welsh Cup spot.

"We're extremely disappointed," Evans told Radio Cymru.

"We will be looking for some sort of legal advice regarding the fourth place or for compensation after missing out on a lot of money."

Caernarfon were due to face Cardiff Met in the Welsh Cup semi-final before the competition was postponed. With no start date guaranteed before Wales had to nominate its sides to Uefa, the cup's European spot was given to the league.

Connah's Quay Nomads were crowned Cymru Premier champions for the first time under an unweighted points-per-game method and took Wales' spot in Champions League qualifying.

The New Saints, champions the previous eight seasons, finish second, ahead of Bala Town in third spot.

Bala and New Saints both go into Europa League qualifying along with Barry.