Women's Super League teams 'assume season is over'

WSL leaders Manchester City and Chelsea were separated by one point at the top of the table when the season was halted

Women's Super League and Championship teams are assuming their season will not resume, sources at several clubs have told BBC Sport.

However, no decisions will be finalised until a formal consultation process concludes.

Clubs are set to receive a letter from the Football Association seeking their views.

It is understood the joint WSL and Women's Championship board would then decide how to determine final placings.

Men's Premier League squads started non-contact training on Tuesday, with Championship players hoping to follow suit from 25 May.

But it is understood WSL and women's second-tier teams are not expecting to reach that stage this term.

One of the women's leagues' most pressing matters is to inform Uefa of how England's two qualifying teams for next season's Women's Champions League will be determined, with a deadline approaching.

On 23 April, Uefa's executive committee approved guidelines that said - if a league had to be prematurely terminated for legitimate reasons - European football's governing body "would require the national association concerned to select clubs for the Uefa club competitions for 2020-21 based on sporting merit in the 2019-20 domestic competitions".

Manchester City were a point clear at the top of the WSL when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, but second-placed Chelsea and Arsenal, in third, both have a game in hand, and Chelsea have the best average points-per-game record in the division.

Decisions are yet to be reached regarding whether or not to relegate a side from the WSL or promote one from the Championship if no more games can be played.

An FA spokesperson said on Monday that it was "continuing to consult" with clubs on the "possibility of terminating" the WSL and Women's Championship season, adding it is "clear that there will be significant challenges" in completing the campaign.