Roberto Martinez extends Belgium deal to 2022 World Cup

Belgium beat England in the third-place play-off at the 2018 World Cup

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract to remain in charge until after the 2022 World Cup.

The Spanish former Everton, Wigan and Swansea manager took over in 2016 and his existing deal was set to run out this summer after Euro 2020.

The tournament has been moved to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the next World Cup taking place in Qatar in November and December 2022.

Belgium finished third at the 2018 World Cup in Russia under Martinez, 46.

The Red Devils are top of the current Fifa world rankings and won all 10 of their games in qualifying for Euro 2020.

They have been drawn in Group B for the tournament alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia.

The Belgian Football Association announced Martinez's extension with a video of Eden Hazard finding out while playing a video game at home before telling Romelu Lukaku it is "great news" over the phone.