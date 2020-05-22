Henry? Keane? Aguero? Drogba? Pick your combined title-winning XI

Who makes your ultimate XI from the four teams who have won the Premier League more than once?

Your selections have been made for each club - Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City - throughout the week and the final results are in.

Now you have the unenviable job of selecting one combined XI from the selections in each winning team. Good luck.

Below, we run through who you picked for each team's winning XI - and who you didn't - and then give you the chance to select your ultimate XI.

We were only including players who have played at least 10 times in one title-winning campaign and you can only pick players in the position they were selected in their original team.

Your selections will count until 20:00 BST on Friday and the results will be revealed here on the BBC Sport website on Saturday.

Henry strolls it, but Overmars misses out

Here is the team you selected from Arsenal's Premier League winners

There were no huge surprises in your Arsenal XI, although you can't help feeling a little sorry for the likes of Emmanuel Petit, Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka missing out on selection.

The most-picked Arsenal player was Thierry Henry, selected in 98% of teams, although Dennis Bergkamp (97%), Patrick Vieira (97%), Tony Adams (92%), David Seaman (87%) and Ashley Cole (85%), also walked into the final Gunners team.

Dutchman Overmars was the next most-picked player from the ones who didn't make it, being named in 36% of selections, while Lauren (32%) was pipped at right back by Lee Dixon (48%) in the most closely-contested position.

No Cantona? Rooney edges him out

Here is the team you selected from Man Utd's Premier League winners

How does a Man Utd team of Premier League winners not include Eric Cantona I hear you say. Well, according to your selections, which strongly went for a 4-3-3 formation, he just misses out.

Cantona was named in 58% of teams but was just pipped as the third forward by Wayne Rooney (60%).

The selections elsewhere were far more clear cut, with Ryan Giggs getting picked more than any other United player, being named in 90% of teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo (86%), Roy Keane (86%), Paul Scholes (85%), Peter Schmeichel (84%), Gary Neville (83%) and Rio Ferdinand (82%) also strolled into your United XI.

Cech, Drogba, Lampard and Terry stroll it for Chelsea

Here is the team you selected from Chelsea's Premier League winners

There was not a lot to argue about in the Chelsea XI selection, with goalkeeper Petr Cech the most-selected player, being picked in 98% of teams, and John Terry (97%), Didier Drogba (97%) and Frank Lampard (97%) also in almost every team.

The most hotly-contested positions were right back, with Branislav Ivanovic (57%) edging out Cesar Azpilicueta (41%), and the final midfield slot, with Claude Makelele's 48% of selections just seeing off Michael Essien's 36%.

The only forward player who really got near to ousting one of Eden Hazard, Drogba or Arjen Robben was Diego Costa, who got selected in 20% of teams.

Aguero, Tevez and Sterling in a three-pronged attack?

Here is the team you selected from Man City's Premier League winners

Sergio Aguero, perhaps unsurprisingly, was Manchester City's most-selected player, being picked in 99% of team selections.

Vincent Kompany (98%) and Aymeric Laporte (79%) absolutely strolled it as the centre-back pairing, while Kevin de Bruyne was also almost a unanimous pick at 95% in midfield.

The toughest choice appeared to be at left back, where Aleksandar Kolarov came out on top with just 30% of selections.

Now it's time to pick your ultimate combined XI...