Stephen O'Donnell: Full-back to leave Kilmarnock on free transfer

Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell has rejected a new contract at Kilmarnock and will depart this month.

O'Donnell was a first-team mainstay in his three-year spell as Kilmarnock twice set a club record points total.

The 28-year-old, along with fellow regulars Laurentiu Branescu and Niko Hamalainen, is among 12 players leaving at the end of their contract or loan.

Chris Burke, Greg Kiltie, Jamie MacDonald, Rory McKenzie and Ross Millen remain in talks over new deals.

"In Stephen O'Donnell's case, we tried our very best to keep him and spoke on numerous occasions both in person and on the phone but he wants to explore his options as he's entitled to do as a free agent," said manager Alex Dyer.

The Scottish Premiership club, who finished eighth in the recently ended campaign, confirmed they have 11 signed players for next season.

These include Scotland cap Stuart Findlay, club captain Gary Dicker and striker Eamonn Brophy, the team's top scorer in the last two seasons.