Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan tests positive for coronavirus

Ian Woan, left, spent 10 years at Nottingham Forest as a player and was appointed as Burnley's assistant manager in 2012

Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club has confirmed.

The Clarets' first-team squad and staff were all tested for Covid-19 at the weekend, before a return to training.

Burnley say former midfielder Woan, 52, is "asymptomatic" and will now self-isolate for seven days.

There were six positive tests across three Premier League clubs on Sunday and Monday, as the English top flight prepares to resume in June.

A total of 748 players and staff from 19 clubs were tested. Norwich City did their tests on Tuesday so will be included in Saturday's results.

Squads started non-contact training from Tuesday.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with 92 fixtures remaining.

Burnley say Woan will be retested in the week commencing Monday, 25 May.

The club added: "Ian is asymptomatic and is currently safe and well at home. He will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus."