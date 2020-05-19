AFC Wimbledon ask fans to waive season-ticket refunds if games not completed

AFC Wimbledon have played home games at Kingsmeadow since 2002

AFC Wimbledon have asked season-ticket holders not to request refunds if the League One campaign is not completed.

Third-tier clubs are yet to decide how to resolve the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fan-owned Dons are three points above the relegation zone and due to move into a new stadium this summer.

They say a number of supporters have already “generously offered to waive” their entitlement to a possible refund.

League Two clubs agreed to end their campaign early on Friday - with the table being decided on points per game and the play-offs remaining as planned - although the move has still to be verified by the English Football League and the Football Association.

Clubs in League One are set to hold further talks on how to proceed, although the Dons expect the remaining games of the season to be abandoned or played behind closed doors.

Wimbledon say not refunding season-ticket holders for any games missed will be “the best possible way” of helping the club maintain its financial stability.

However, the Dons are willing to assist those supporters who may wish to receive money back.

“Many of you have already contacted us and generously offered to waive your entitlement to a refund,” a statement on the club website added.

“This is money we could have never budgeted in advance for because nobody could have foreseen the coronavirus crisis.

“Your contribution simply underlines how deeply you understand, as owners, how best to protect and help our club when we need it most.

“Given the example you have set, we now respectfully invite all our season ticket holders to consider donating the remainder of your season ticket for this season by not asking for a refund.

“Naturally, we entirely understand that some of you have suffered considerable financial hardship and, of course, we will fully respect your right to a refund should you fall into that category.”