Hull City 'disappointed' at leaked letter reported to oppose Championship season resumption

Hull City say they are "disappointed" that a club letter reportedly opposing the resumption of the Championship campaign has been leaked.

The Telegraph reports Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam had called for the season to be voided.

Hull said the correspondence was "intended to remain private between the EFL and other Championship clubs".

Talks are ongoing about if and how the season will be completed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No second-tier games have been played since 8 March and elite football in England was suspended five days later.

A statement from Hull, who were 21st in the table and two points above the relegation zone when the season was halted, said: "We are disappointed that a letter which was intended to remain private between the EFL and other Championship clubs has been leaked.

"It is our view that each club will, quite understandably, have their own view on the subject of how and when to return to play football and we fully respect that.

"The privacy of discussions between member clubs and the league is paramount to ensuring honest and open debate. As such, we will continue to engage in talks in the correct manner and will not enter into a public debate on the matters in hand.

"Our primary concern throughout this difficult time has been for the health and safety of our players and staff and that will continue to be the case."

On Friday, when League Two clubs chose to end their campaign without playing any further regular fixtures, the EFL said Championship clubs had "indicated that it is their wish to play on and conclude the season".

The EFL board had, earlier in the week, informed clubs that they should not return to training until 25 May at the earliest, while culture secretary Oliver Dowden said a meeting between the government, Football Association, Premier League and EFL had "progressed plans" for football to return in June.

Premier League teams agreed to start non-contact training in small groups from Tuesday.