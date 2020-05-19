Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Sutton, McCoist

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has described leading the club to their ninth Premiership title in a row as his best achievement - and has set his sights on a record 10th championship. "These guys have worked with me and they've been absolutely amazing," says Lennon. "But I want more. I don't want to stop now." (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist says it is unlikely the Ibrox club would have caught Celtic in the title race but feels it's unfortunate that the Premiership campaign could not be played to a finish. "It's through no fault of their own, absolutely through no fault of their own, that the season's finished early and they've been awarded the title in this manner," he says. (Daily Record)

Hearts players will back owner Ann Budge should she mount a legal challenge to the club's relegation from the Premiership, according to defender Craig Halkett. "It's a kick in the teeth... of course, we would back any move from the owner, though, which she wants to pursue," he said. (Daily Record)

Rangers should do the "sporting thing" and congratulate Celtic on securing their ninth consecutive league title, according to former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton. "It would be nice to hear from a Rangers representative, player, or the supporters and for them to do the sporting thing and congratulate Celtic on being the best team once again and the 9-in-a-row..." (Scottish Sun)

"Celtic cannot be allowed to win 10-in-a-row, simple as that," says former Rangers forward Derek Parlane. The striker scored 18 goals in the season the Ibrox club prevented Celtic from securing a 10th straight title in 1975. "Rangers have to go out with the attitude that every single match has to be won." (Daily Record)