CPD Y Rhyl 1879: Rhyl FC phoenix club to play at same Belle Vue stadium

Belle Vue stadium has hosted football in Rhyl since 1900

CPD Y Rhyl 1879, the phoenix club formed after Rhyl FC was wound up, will play at the same Belle Vue ground.

Rhyl 1879 announced it also had "an exclusive option" to buy the ground.

There had been fears for the future of Belle Vue after the demise of ex-Welsh champions Rhyl FC, who had always been tenants at the Uefa-standard ground.

"This is a remarkable and momentous opportunity to secure an iconic ground," said ex-Rhyl FC chairman Paul Higginson.

The new club expect to gain access to Belle Vue on 1 June and are currently searching for their first manager.