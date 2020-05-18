Aberdeen: Dave Cormack says calling season will cost club £1m

Aberdeen have given the fans the option of a partial refund on their season tickets

Aberdeen say they face "the daunting prospect" of a further £1m in losses following the decision to call the Scottish Premiership season.

Chairman Dave Cormack also said that games are unlikely to be played in front of supporters until early 2021.

The club have sold 5,000 season tickets for next term but Cormack says Aberdeen are committed "to providing full value" to those fans.

"That's something we won't take for granted," he said of fans' backing.

In March, Cormack said Aberdeen "face £5m of outgoings with no expected income" and that he did not think any Scottish club could "survive six-to-nine months of this".

He now expects a further £1m loss through the partial refund of season tickets, advertising, hospitality and sponsorship from the cancellation of their final eight games of the league season.

Cormack has asked fans not to ask for refunds if they feel they can, but says it is important that the club make the option available.

"We could have wriggled out of offering partial refunds, but we don't believe that is the right thing to do and that has been our whole ethos throughout this crisis," he said.

"It's about who we are as a club, at the heart of our city region, supporting our fans and the wider community.

"The reality is that we are facing a financial crisis entirely outwith our control."