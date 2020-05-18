How does the final Scottish Premiership table look?
-
Celtic have been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for the ninth season in a row - and Hearts relegated - after the SPFL ended the season.
Average points per game played has been used to determine final placings and this is how the table looks...
|Final Scottish Premiership table
|P
|Pts
|GD
|PPG
|Celtic
|30
|80
|70
|2.667
|Rangers
|29
|67
|45
|2.310
|Motherwell
|30
|46
|3
|1.533
|Aberdeen
|30
|45
|4
|1.500
|Livingston
|30
|39
|2
|1.300
|St Johnstone
|29
|36
|-18
|1.241
|Hibernian
|30
|37
|-7
|1.233
|Kilmarnock
|30
|33
|-10
|1.100
|St Mirren
|30
|29
|-17
|0.966
|Ross County
|30
|29
|-31
|0.966
|Hamilton Acad
|30
|27
|-20
|0.900
|Hearts
|30
|23
|-21
|0.766