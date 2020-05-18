Hearts: Scottish Premiership relegation more costly than legal fight

Ann Budge has said previously that Hearts would consider legal action

Hearts say pursuing legal action would be less costly than an "unjust" relegation after their demotion from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed.

The Tynecastle club finished bottom of the top flight after the season was halted with eight games left.

In a statement, Hearts said no club "should be unfairly penalised" amid the Covid-19 pandemic and that they are continuing to take legal advice.

"Legal action would be both time consuming and expensive," they said.

"However, the cost to the club of relegation would outweigh these considerations."

Hearts hold hopes of a reprieve after chair Ann Budge was given approval to work on a proposal for temporary league reconstruction, which would involve expanding the top flight.

Budge was co-chair of a group set up to look at configuring the division, but their work halted after it emerged not enough top-flight clubs would back any change in a vote.

However, Hearts say "a number of positive talks" have taken place and that they will submit a "pragmatic solution" in the coming days that would "avoid the need to go down" the legal route.

"We will continue to fight against what we believe is an unjust outcome," the statement added.

"This is possibly the final chance for our game to stand together, protect each other and not only survive but flourish in the aftermath of this terrible pandemic.

"Players from across all leagues have shown a desire for reconstruction and, having already received support from some clubs, we are hopeful that this resolution can positively progress Scottish football."