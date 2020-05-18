Euro 2020: Glasgow's Hampden Park able to host rearranged games

Hampden will be able to host rearranged Euro 2020 matches next summer, the organising committee has confirmed.

At the weekend, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said three of the 12 agreed host cities had "some issues".

It had been claimed Glasgow was one of those unable to hold games initially scheduled for next month.

However, Uefa has been notified in writing that Scotland's largest city will fulfil its commitment to hold three group games and one last-16 tie.

As well as Glasgow, Wembley was chosen to host seven matches including the final, with Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Dublin and Copenhagen also hosting matches.

A final announcement on which of those can still do so will be made after a Uefa executive committee meeting on 27 May.

"The formal confirmation letter was sent on 14 May to the Uefa Euro 2020 operations director, Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, together with all the required accompanying documentation," said a Local Organising Structure Glasgow spokesperson.

"This followed extensive discussions with all relevant stakeholders and partners involved in hosting the tournament in Glasgow since the March 17 postponement decision.

"We look forward to Hampden Park, Glasgow and the Scotland as a whole playing a key role as co-hosts of a memorable Uefa Euro 2020 next year."

Scotland could be involved in those games should they emerge from the play-offs.

Steve Clarke's side will host Israel in a game originally scheduled for late March, before a potential final against either Norway or Serbia.