Fifa World Cup Rewind: Three more Scotland games to be shown

Archie Gemmill's goal against Netherlands has gone down in Scottish football history

Three more memorable World Cup matches will be shown in full across BBC Scotland this weekend.

After starting with Scotland's 1974 draw with Brazil, the Fifa World Cup Rewind series continues on Friday with the 1978 meeting with Netherlands.

That's on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST.

On Saturday, it will be the 1982 tie with USSR, with the 1986 match against West Germany the next day. Both start at 19:15 on BBC Scotland and online.

Games against Sweden in 1990 and Brazil in 1998 will follow at the end of the month.