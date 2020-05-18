Scottish gossip: Hampden, Euro 2020, SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Liverpool

Hampden could host extra Euro 2020 ties after it emerged Glasgow is still on Uefa list of host cities after reports in Germany suggesting Scotland's involvement was in doubt. (Daily Record)

The decision to end the Scottish Premiership season will be the only item on the agenda at an emergency SPFL board meeting on Monday morning. (Daily Record)

Brentford are considering a move for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is also interesting Rangers. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone midfielder Danny Swanson has backed a players' union plea to use the government's furlough scheme to extend the deals of out-of-contract players. (Courier)

Rangers are interested in Metz defender Mamadou Fofana, according to the Mali international's agent. (Scottish Sun)

Former Italy international Gianluca Vialli was pursued by Rangers in the 90s while at Juventus, the striker's agent has revealed. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is the best left-back in the world, according to former Liverpool defender Luis Enrique. (Daily Record)