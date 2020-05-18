Project Restart: Premier League clubs allowed to train in small groups from Tuesday

Premier League clubs have agreed to stage one of the return to training protocols which allows teams to start training in small groups from Tuesday.

Clubs voted unanimously on the decision at Monday's "Project Restart" meeting.

Players must observe social distancing rules, and contact training is not permitted.

The first stage "has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, club doctors, independent experts and the government".

The Premier League statement added: "Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League's priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

"Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed."

More to follow.