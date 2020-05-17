Darron Gibson: Republic of Ireland midfielder leaves Salford City after season ends

Darron Gibson made his senior Republic of Ireland debut against Denmark in 2007

Republic of Ireland midfielder Darron Gibson has been released by Salford City following the coronavirus-enforced decision to end the League Two season.

Clubs in England's fourth tier agreed to bring an early conclusion to the league following discussions with the English Football League on Friday.

Gibson, a Premier League winner with Manchester United in 2011, is one of 11 players leaving Salford.

The 32-year-old earned the most recent of his 27 Republic caps in 2016.

Gibson joined Salford on a six-month deal in February having been released by Wigan Athletic at the end of the 2018-19 season.