Gary Naysmith: Former Scotland & Everton defender picks team-mates XI

Gary Naysmith played on both sides of the border, chiefly with Hearts and Everton, as well as winning 46 caps for Scotland.

And he's played with some terrific players, so trying to whittle them down to just 11, proved a challenge. "I've left guys such as Neil McCann, David Ginola, Keith Gillespie, Andy Van der Meyde all because I'm not playing wingers," he explained. So who did he pick..?

Goalkeeper - Nigel Martyn

I played three seasons with him at Everton. He was 37 when he joined, but his consistency was unbelievable. There was one game at Anfield, we drew 0-0 and he basically played them himself. He was world class that day. The best individual display I've seen from a goalkeeper.

Right-back - Kyle Walker

I played with him at Sheffield United. Years later he went for £9m to Tottenham, then £50m to Man City. He was still a bit raw but his pace and energy was unbelievable. As his career has gone on he's improved defensively and got better on the ball. His game is all about getting forward, his pace, his stamina, his energy, so he's my right-back.

Left-back - Kevin Kilbane

Kevin, along with Neil McCann, was the player I had the best relationship with on the park. He was a left midfielder and I did have left-backs I could pick, but because I wanted to get Kevin into my team and he did play international games for Ireland at left-back I've put him in there.

Centre-backs - David Weir & Alan Stubbs

I played with Gary Cahill, Joleon Lescott, and I got the tail end of Richard Gough's career. But I think the centre-halves have got to be a partnership and they were the best partnership I played with.

David Weir led by example, he was a quiet captain, but he had an unbelievable career. Stubbs is the captain of the biggest moaners I've ever played with, but it was just his desire to win. Neither of them had great pace but they could read the game so well.

Gary Naysmith (right) played with David Weir at Hearts, Everton and Scotland

Central midfield - Gary Speed, Mikel Arteta & Paul Gascoigne

Speed, what a career he had - he played over 840 domestic games and won 85 caps for Wales. An unbelievable professional, very fit and a born winner. He had a great leap and he got goals. When I played with him at Sheffield United he was more of a sitting midfielder, which was why I put him in there.

Mikel Arteta technically was one of the best players I played with, incredible with both feet. He took professionalism to the next level. He had his own chef, he was ahead of all of us in terms of preparation for games.

I played against Paul Gascoigne for Hearts against Rangers and him and Brian Laudrup were on a different level. At Everton he was at the end of his career and he wasn't the same player, but you could still see it in fits and starts. There was one game away to Blackburn Rovers, he could hardly move but he was sensational.

Attacking midfield - Tim Cahill

He was a real team player, and incredible in the air for his height. He could get us a goal, and his stats for Everton and Australia were great - he's scored in three successive World Cups.

Forwards - Duncan Ferguson & Wayne Rooney

When Duncan Ferguson was fit, he was some player. He could destroy centre halves but what a technical ability he had, which I think a lot of people forget about.

Wayne Rooney is the top goalscorer in England and Manchester United's history, that's a fantastic achievement. As soon as he started training with us, you knew he was going to be world class. He had strength, power and ability. I actually feel honoured I started with him on his debut.