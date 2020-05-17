Vaclav Hladky: St Mirren trying to keep hold of in-demand goalkeeper

Goodwin says Hladky is one of the four best goalkeepers in Scotland

St Mirren are doing "all we can" to keep hold of in-demand goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, says manager Jim Goodwin.

Hladky is one of eight players, along with captain Stephen McGinn, who are out of contract at the Paisley club after 9 June.

Goodwin confirmed St Mirren turned down an offer from a club in January for their goalkeeper.

"We'll do all we can to hold on to him," Goodwin said.

"We're in constant discussions with a number of players and Vaclav is paramount to that. He's been a huge success in the last couple of seasons and is, in my opinion, one of the top three or four keepers in the league.

"He has attracted interest from clubs not only in Scotland but also south of the border and abroad. We're doing all we can to keep the good players at the club. We can only make them offers that fit within our structures and out budget. If somebody comes in with a bigger and better offer, what can we do about it?"

Goodwin acknowledged the "really difficult" situation facing players whose deals expire next month, with clubs hesitant to add to their squad amid the coronavirus shutdown.

St Mirren, who have 12 players under contract beyond next month, have identified "half a dozen" targets, but Goodwin says the club are "not in a position to make those offers".

When Scottish football was suspended on 13 March St Mirren were six points clear of bottom spot in ninth place in the Premiership, having beaten Hearts in the last game before the shutdown.

Ann Budge, the owner of the Tynecastle club, is reviving plans for a temporary change to the leagues to avoid her club and others suffering relegation.

But Goodwin believes the leagues are "working just fine the way they are".

"There are eight games left in the Premiership and Hearts have got a legitimate chance of getting themselves out that position," he told BBC Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"But I don't agree with reconstructing the league purely on that matter. The leagues are as competitive as they've been."