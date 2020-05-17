Rangers announce 'multi-year partnership' kit deal with Castore

Rangers were second in the Scottish Premiership before the coronavirus suspended the season

Rangers have announced a new kit deal with sportswear company Castore.

The club say the "multi-year partnership" will commence with the 2020-21 season.

"This is a significant moment for our football club," manager Steven Gerrard told the Rangers website.

And Castore co-founder Tom Beahon added: "In our search for our first elite club, nobody came close to matching Rangers. Partnering with Rangers is a seminal milestone."

Hummel were Rangers' kit partner in 2019-20 and the club said they would have new suppliers next season after "the conclusion of all existing contracts".