Iain McMenemy: Stenhousemuir chair urges Premiership to show league plans to avoid further 'civil war'

Hearts owner Ann Budge is examining a temporary reconstruction solution

Scottish Premiership clubs are being urged to produce fresh plans for league reconstruction to avoid further "civil war" in the game.

Hearts owner Ann Budge is to work on a document regarding a temporary change to the league pyramid just a week after talks initially collapsed.

Iain McMenemy, chairman of League Two club Stenhousemuir, accused top-flight clubs of "dictating" the agenda.

"I just hope if something's on the table we get it quite soon," he said.

"Even if it is being dictated down the leagues to us from the Premiership once again.

"If we have got something they've come up with and they want us to discuss it and come up with a view then let us know as soon as they possibly can and let's see where it goes so we don't have another six weeks of civil war."

A reconstruction taskforce was set up in the wake of the controversial ballot to end the lower league season.

But after top-flight clubs failed to reach a consensus on the way forward, talks collapsed. However Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen backed Budge's call for the issue to be revisited.

A 14-14-14 model, which seemed the option most likely to succeed, needs the backing of nine Premiership clubs, but adding more clubs to the 42-strong SPFL membership would need 11 votes from the top flight.

McMenemy believes it remains an arduous task to reach agreement on a solution, particularly on whether a change should be temporary or permanent.

"There was definitely splits at every level on whether it should be temporary or permanent," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"If we put away the crystal ball and get the history book we can see it hasn't happened because Premiership clubs are so against any kind of permanent reconstruction.

"I'm surprised they think this could go anywhere to be honest."