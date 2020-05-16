SATURDAYPAGES 16 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52689465 Read more about sharing. The return of the Bundesliga dominates the back pages on Saturday The Star features Jadon Sancho, who states "the world is watching us" The Sun says 200 million people are expected to watch The Times carries a story with Watford boss Nigel Pearson who urges the Premier League not to rush in resuming play