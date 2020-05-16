SATURDAYPAGES

The return of the Bundesliga dominates the back pages on Saturday
The Star features Jadon Sancho, who states &amp;quot;the world is watching us&amp;quot;
The Sun says 200 million people are expected to watch
The Times carries a story with Watford boss Nigel Pearson who urges the Premier League not to rush in resuming play
