German Bundesliga: Season resumes after coronavirus shutdown

Wales international Rabbi Matondo could play for Schalke against Borussia Dortmund

The German Bundesliga resumes behind closed doors this weekend, becoming the first major European league to restart after the coronavirus shutdown.

Saturday's six games include the derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke (14:30 BST), with leaders Bayern Munich at Union Berlin on Sunday (17:00 BST).

The league was suspended on 13 March, with most teams having nine games left.

There will be a police presence at stadiums to ensure fans do not enter and to prevent disturbances.

Under strict health protocols, fans are banned from the stadiums, but Borussia Monchengladbach are going to have cardboard cutouts of supporters in the stands.

About 300 people, including players, staff and officials, will be in or around the stadiums. Players have been tested for Covid-19 and will be expected to observe social distancing off the pitch.

Bundesliga clubs returned to training in mid-April, with players initially working in groups.

Every team has been in quarantine, going from a hotel to their training ground for the week leading up to this weekend's return.

Fixtures (all 14:30 BST unless stated)

Saturday 16 May

Augsburg v Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (17:30 BST)

Sunday 17 May

Cologne v Mainz

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (17:00 BST)

Monday 18 May

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (19:30 BST)