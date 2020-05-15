Kenny Sansom: Ex-Arsenal & England defender in hospital

Kenny Sansom won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987

Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom is "ill" in hospital.

The 61-year-old does not have coronavirus, according to a tweet from his Twitter account.

Sansom, who won 86 caps for England and played 394 games for Arsenal, has had well-publicised problems with alcoholism and gambling.

In 2015, he revealed he had contemplated suicide after becoming homeless because of his problems.

A tweet read: "He is being well cared for and does not have Covid-19. Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Sansom, who played in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, made his debut at 16 for Crystal Palace in 1975, before going on to play for Arsenal, Newcastle, QPR and Coventry.