Lyon win French title: Bronze, Parris & Greenwood crowned champions

Lucy Bronze was named BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in March

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood have won the French women's title with Lyon.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the decision on Friday, with no games possible because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It gives the Champions League holders and six-time European champions a 14th consecutive domestic crown.

Lyon were three points clear of Paris St-Germain with six matches left, but no games have been played since March.

The league title is Bronze's third with Lyon, while Parris and Greenwood are in their first season with the club.

The FFF relegated the bottom two clubs, Marseille and Metz, in contrast to the Spanish women's top flight, which cancelled relegation for this season because of the pandemic.

In Spain, England's Toni Duggan finished second with Atletico Madrid as Barcelona were crowned champions.