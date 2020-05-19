Manchester City appeal against Uefa's European ban set for June at Cas

Manchester City have made 10 appearances in the Uefa Champions League, including reaching the last 16 in the 2019-20 competition before it was suspended

Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European club competition will begin on 8 June at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

The Premier League champions were given the punishment by Uefa in February after being found to have committed "serious breaches" of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

City have denied the breaches, saying they are "simply not true".

The hearing is listed for three days and is not open to the public.

Cas said "some hearings may be conducted by video conference" because of the travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cas arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a panel of arbitrators is convened to hear the appeal.

The independent adjudicatory chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) - Uefa's financial watchdog - said it found City had broken the rules by "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to Uefa between 2012 and 2016", adding that the club "failed to cooperate in the investigation".

At the time, City said they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the "prejudicial" decision and would appeal.

Uefa launched an investigation after German newspaper Der Spiegel published leaked documents in November 2018 alleging City had inflated the value of a sponsorship deal, misleading European football's governing body.

Reports alleged City - who have always denied wrongdoing - deliberately misled Uefa so they could meet financial fair play rules requiring clubs to break even.