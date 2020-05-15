FAW to make season-ending decisions for Welsh domestic football next week

The future of Welsh football's domestic season will be decided next week.

The Football Association of Wales outlined possible options to Cymru League and Welsh Women's League club representatives on Friday.

Clubs have until Sunday to choose one of the options put before them and reply to the FAW with their decision.

A final decision is then expected to be taken by the FAW board next week on whether to curtail football for this season in Wales.

Given the current lockdown conditions in Wales it seems certain the season will come to an early end with safety the key consideration.

But there are also concerns surrounding clubs' legal liabilities around the Covid-19 virus and financial implications of securing testing measures, while not depriving the NHS of resources.

Having heard the clubs' views, the FAW board will have to decide how the season is ended with the protection of Welsh places in European competitions, together with promotion and relegation issues the most pressing matters.

The FAW must also decide on what happens to the Welsh Cup, which is at the semi-final stage.

European football's governing body Uefa have given associations until May 25th to tell them whether their top tiers will complete the season.

Uefa have said they will consider "special cases" to allow clubs to be entered into European competitions providing associations explain their reasons for wanting a season to be ended prematurely.