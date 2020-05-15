Marek Rodak: Fulham goalkeeper extends contract until 2024

Marek Rodak had loan spells with Welling, Accrington and Rotherham earlier in his Fulham career

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak has extended his contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old Slovak, who came through the club’s academy, has kept 10 clean sheets in 24 league appearances this season.

The Whites have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

“I’m really happy to sign and stay here, and it’s nice that the club trusts me,” he told the club website.

Fulham are third in the Championship table with nine games of the 2019-20 campaign remaining, but the season remains suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.