Scottish gossip: SPFL, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Levein, De Boer

The SPFL have received written confirmation that all Scottish Premiership clubs - including Rangers - have agreed not to object to the season being ended now. (Daily Record)

The league's chief executive Neil Doncaster has warned Rangers they will be going to war with themselves if they pursue a costly legal action against the SPFL. (Scottish Sun)

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin insists the French league was cancelled too early as the SPFL prepare to call time on the campaign. (Scottish Sun)

Former manager Craig Levein and assistant Austin MacPhee are set to leave Hearts at the end of the month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Levein can leave with his head held high, says former Hearts manager Alex MacDonald. (Daily Record)

Ronald de Boer has told how he acted as brother Frank's agent to earn him a move to Rangers.(Daily Record)