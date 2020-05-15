SPFL to host meeting of Scottish Premiership clubs

The SPFL will host a meeting of the Scottish Premiership clubs later on Friday as the top-flight season moves closer to being declared.

The 12 teams will convene by video conference and could agree to crown Celtic champions and relegate Hearts.

Any decision would still need SPFL board approval, and no board meeting is planned until next week.

Uefa asked associations to either end their season or lay out plans to resume by 25 May.

However, the SPFL have said they will not do so without consulting with Premiership clubs.

Motherwell said on Tuesday calling the top flight is an inevitability.

The Fir Park side said "no credible voices" are arguing that the 49 outstanding Premiership fixtures can be completed.

Scotland football is suspended until at least 10 June under current guidelines and has been since 13 March.

The lower-league seasons were declared over in April after a controversial ballot.