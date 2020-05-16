Scottish gossip: SPFL, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says broadcasters hold the key to survival in the Scottish Premiership. (The Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown says Rangers fans can "come round and see my trophy" in tainted title joke at rival fans. (Glasgow Times)

Rangers can stop stop Celtic winning 10-in-a-row but manager Steven Gerrard must sign "winners" for next season, says former captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)

And former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes there should be no asterisk beside the club's latest title if the Scottish Premiership is called early. (Daily Record)

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous is up for playing their Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts next year - as it is the only Edinburgh derby they may now get. (The Scottish Sun)

Hearts striker Liam Boyce is keen for manager Daniel Stenel to stay next season regardless of what division the club are in. (The Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre has revealed he played through the pain barrier during his second stint in Glasgow. (The Herald - subscription may be required)

St Johnstone have released playmaker Danny Swanson after the 33-year-old made just three starts this season for the Perth club. (The Courier)

Ex-Rangers, Kilmarnock and Scotland striker Kris Boyd says there will be players in Scotland content not to be back on the pitch during lockdown (The Scottish Sun)