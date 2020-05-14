Cardiff City are 'desperate' to finish the Championship season, says Neil Harris

Callum Paterson celebrates scoring in Cardiff City's last game, a 2-0 win at Barnsley on 7 March

Manager Neil Harris says Cardiff City are "desperate" to finish the season but admits players have concerns over a potential return to action.

The Championship is aiming to resume in June having been suspended since March.

Harris will look to reassure players and provide them with clarity ahead of a possible training return on 25 May.

"I've told them we will get as many answers as we can to try and make everyone feel comfortable to come back into the training ground," Harris said.

A newspaper report suggested Cardiff - currently two points outside the top six - were opposed to restarting the season, which was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Harris told BBC Sport Wales: "We're obviously desperate to get back playing again - but in the safest possible environment.

"From Vincent [Tan, owner] and Ken [Choo, chief executive] and all at board level, all staff and all players, we want to get back out there for the integrity of the game and also the opportunity to finish the good work we had put in before the season came to a halt.

"But I will be clear, we want to do it in the safest possible environment so if the protocols and testing is in place, and the players and staff aren't at risk, then we can't wait to get going again."

Cardiff must wait for the Welsh government to issue guidelines on the return of elite sport in Wales.

Harris anticipates players training individually before graduating to "smaller groups, so no contact, no tackling and challenges, with passing and shooting drills".

Harris, who made a full recovery from testicular cancer in 2001, says he is not at an increased risk of catching Covid-19.

Despite "lots of concerns" within the Cardiff squad, Harris says none of his players has indicated they would not want to return to football.

"We've obviously had things to think about from the scientific information passed on by the government, and of course players do have concerns, lots of concerns, from health aspects to players of BAME origin and also players with pregnant girlfriends and wives.

"So there are things to consider and we need government guidelines, and guidelines from the EFL and the Premier League, to give us answers.

"If we can give every player some comfort that all protocol is being taken on safety aspects, testing, daily temperature testing, questionnaires being filled out, Covid-19 testing being carried out privately and not affecting NHS or key workers, then hopefully that will be sufficient to allay any fears staff and players will have."

Harris believes the only fair way to finish the Championship season is for all clubs to play out their nine remaining games.

He added: "I've heard lots of theories as to what could happen, and you will upset somebody along the line in whatever decision you make.

"Would it be fair to relegate Charlton, who have been in the bottom three for nine minutes all season? No it wouldn't. I don't envy the people at the top making the decisions, and that's why if we can finish the season we have to try and do so."