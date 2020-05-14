Football in England: Government 'opens door for safe return in June'
-
- From the section Football
The government is "opening the door" for the return of professional football in England, the culture secretary has said after a meeting with the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League.
Oliver Dowden said plans for the resumption should "include widening access for fans to view live coverage and ensure finances from the game's resumption supports the wider football family".
More to follow.