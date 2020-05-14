Gianluca Vialli: Former Chelsea striker and manager opens up on cancer

Gianluca Vialli made 59 appearances for Italy

Gianluca Vialli won the FA Cup as a player then a manager with Chelsea - as well as Serie A and the Champions League as a player with Juventus.

More recently, the 55-year-old Italian has had treatment for pancreatic cancer and last month was given the all-clear.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake on Thursday, Vialli discussed his new book 'Goals: Inspirational Stories to Help Tackle Life's Challenges'.

The former Italy forward, who also had a spell in charge of Watford, told how writing a will during his illness helped him come to terms with what is important in life - and discussed the NHS, meditation and the pressures of fame.

'I felt getting cancer was my fault'

Vialli said in 2018 he had recovered from cancer before announcing last year that he was dealing with the disease again.

On 13 April, his former club Chelsea tweeted: "Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear following a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Amazing news."

Vialli, who also won Serie A as a player at Sampdoria, said he had written a will in case he did not make it.

"You realise just by writing down everything you own that it's just materialistic stuff," he added.

"We are much more than that. I have my family. I've got the love of my wife, my daughters and friends, people who like me, think about me and send me prayers and positive energy.

"Those things you can't put in a will. Writing a will helps put things in perspective and what you write down is not really important."

Vialli also said he tried to "cover up" his cancer when he was diagnosed because he was still appearing in front of millions as a football pundit on television.

"Initially that is the way I felt, that is was my fault [I had cancer]," he added.

"I didn't share the news and I covered it up. I lost weight and then later on I lost my hair, my eyebrows. I started painting my eyebrows - my daughters were helping me to do that.

"When you meet people you don't want them to look at you and say 'poor you'. I just wanted to be treated like a normal person.

"I wasn't fighting a battle with cancer because cancer, in my opinion, is too strong an enemy. I felt I was on a journey with an unwanted travel companion."

Vialli helped Chelsea win the FA Cup in 1997

'It helped becoming more spiritual'

In 2018, Vialli said he had received eight months of chemotherapy and six weeks of radiotherapy.

Talking on Thursday, he explained how his cancer diagnosis had changed his outlook on life.

"I tried to start looking at things differently; I tried to surround myself with positive energy," he said.

"Meditation helped, exercising, writing, reading and learning new things.

"It helps to become more spiritual and more in touch about what really matters in your life. Materialistic things are good but it is also very important you focus on something more spiritual."

'Health workers were fantastic'

Vialli, who lives in London with his wife and children, received treatment in England and paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who helped him recover.

"We're talking a lot about the NHS these days and we are rightly showing our appreciation by clapping every week," he said.

"I have experienced being looked after by some great doctors and nurses the last couple of years. They have been fantastic with me.

"They really do their jobs with a lot of passion and emotional intelligence, expertise and competence. I really think they deserve our gratitude."

Vialli scored 21 goals in 58 Premier League appearances for Chelsea

'Solid family helped me stay on the straight and narrow'

Vialli scored 21 goals in 58 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and managed the club between 1998 and 2000.

He began his career as a teenager in Italy at Cremonese, his local team in northern Italy, before successful spells at Sampdoria and Juventus.

Speaking about his life as a player, Vialli said: "We produce memories and emotions. You can change a life by scoring a goal and give someone something to cheer so they forget all their problems.

"I was very lucky because I grew up Cremona which has been hit hard by coronavirus.

"I started my career at the local club Cremonese so I didn't have to leave my family until the age of 20.

"My parents kept my feet firmly feet on the ground and wanted me to study first. They taught me what was really important in life.

"Other players unfortunately have to leave their families very early and they end up spending time by themselves away from people who should lead by example. I was lucky."