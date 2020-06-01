Hearts: Craig Levein, Austin MacPhee & 15 players leave Tynecastle

Craig Levein and Austin MacPhee have parted company with the Edinburgh club

Craig Levein and Austin MacPhee have left Hearts - with 15 players also exiting the relegated Premiership club.

Levein was sacked as manager in October but saw out the remainder of his deal behind the scenes, while MacPhee oversaw six games as caretaker.

Hearts confirmed Oliver Bozanic, Clevid Dikamona, Jay Nwanze and Brodie Strang have all left already, and that Donis Avdijaj, Daniel Baur, Marcel Langer, Steven MacLean, Alex Petkov, Kelby Mason, Dean Ritchie and Rory Currie will depart shortly.

Loan signings Ryotaro Meshino, Joel Pereira and Toby Sibbick will return to their parent clubs.

Former Scotland manager Levein stood down from his director of football role in October as Hearts tried in vain to lift themselves out of the Scottish Premiership relegation zone.

MacPhee was previously deputy to Ian Cathro, who was dismissed in August 2017.

Both were brought to the club by former Hearts defender Levein, who returned as director of football in May 2014.