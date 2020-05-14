Scottish gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Hibs, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Motherwell

Hibernian boss Jack Ross won't feel sorry for Hearts, should the Premiership season be called and their Edinburgh rivals relegated. "I don't think either club would offer too much sympathy for the other because of the circumstances," he says. "So, if it pans out we are not in the same league, then so be it, but I'm sure these games will come around again." (Daily Record)

Former Rangers striker turned pundit Ally McCoist claims the SPFL's victory in the EGM was a hollow one because of the number of votes coming from the league's board. "How many members of the SPFL board would have voted? Six or seven? So, my point would be that those on the board would have clearly voted with the SPFL - I'm not counting their votes to tell you the truth." (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is the best all-round player in Scottish football, according to Livingston captain. Marvin Bartley. "He can do a bit of everything, he can play as a number eight or 10, for me he is the most complete central midfielder in this country," says Bartley. (Scottish Sun)

All 12 top-flight clubs, including Rangers, have confirmed they will not object to the current season being officially ended with Celtic crowned nine-in-a-row champions. The unanimous agreement was reached in a meeting of Premiership clubs last Friday. However, details of the show of hands were fudged in the minutes, which were later circulated around the clubs by Aberdeen, who were in charge of hosting the emergency conference call. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell is eyeing a director of football role after his playing career draws to a close. The Queen's Park keeper has spent the last two years scouting for Manchester City's youth department, and picking up hints from Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson. "When I stop I'd still like to be involved in football at some level," says Bell. (Scottish Sun)

Former Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough hopes current Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson gets the Northern Ireland job - if he doesn't. "We've spoken enough about the role and if it was offered to either of us," says Baraclough. "If it wasn't to be given to me then I don't think there's anyone better to take it than Robbo." (Scottish Sun)