Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli held at knifepoint during burglary
England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint during a burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning, BBC Sport understands.
Two men broke into the 24-year-old's house in north London, where he is spending lockdown with his brother and their respective partners.
Alli was threatened and punched during the incident, and suffered minor facial injuries in a scuffle.
The intruders stole some jewellery.
Alli has handed CCTV footage to the police.