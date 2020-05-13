Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli held at knifepoint during burglary

Alli has 37 England caps and was part of his country's squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was held at knifepoint during a burglary in the early hours of Wednesday morning, BBC Sport understands.

Two men broke into the 24-year-old's house in north London, where he is spending lockdown with his brother and their respective partners.

Alli was threatened and punched during the incident, and suffered minor facial injuries in a scuffle.

The intruders stole some jewellery.

Alli has handed CCTV footage to the police.