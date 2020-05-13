David Sharpe: Mansfield Town appoint ex-Wigan chairman as director of football

Wigan won the League One title twice during David Sharpe's time as club chairman

Mansfield Town have appointed former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe as their new director of football.

The 29-year-old became Latics chairman in March 2015 aged just 23, and left the role in November 2018 after the club was sold to a Chinese consortium.

He will work alongside Stags manager Graham Coughlan while aiming to improve the club’s business model.

“I’ve always had a burning ambition to be involved with a football club again,” he told the Mansfield website.

“Although various opportunities have presented themselves, this is the only club that felt the right fit.”

David Sharpe became the youngest chairman in the history of English football when he took over from his grandfather Dave Whelan at Wigan

Mansfield owners John and Carolyn Radford said Sharpe’s experience and expertise will “be of real benefit” to the League Two club.

“David has an infectious passion for football and business, a notable track record within the industry, and the contacts and skills to help the club grow and prosper,” they added in a joint statement.

“David will oversee the football structure and will work to implement his recommendations to support both the football operation and the board of directors during this uncertain period for the game and beyond.”

Mansfield are 21st in League Two, but the 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.