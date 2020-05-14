Fifa World Cup Rewind: Six Scotland games to be shown

Joe Jordan caused the Brazil defence problems in 1974

Six memorable World Cup matches will be shown in full across BBC Scotland over the remainder of May.

The Fifa World Cup Rewind series starts on Sunday, with the 1974 meeting with Brazil. That's on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:15 BST.

Next weekend will be the 1978 game with Netherlands, 1982 tie with USSR, and 1986 match with West Germany.

Games against Sweden in 1990 and Brazil in 1998 will follow at the end of the month.