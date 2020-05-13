Edwin Congo: Former Colombia international claims innocence following arrest

Edwin Congo (left) played for Real Madrid legends in 2015, having retired as a professional in 2009

Former Colombia international Edwin Congo says he is "innocent" following his arrest in Spain as part of a cocaine trafficking operation.

Congo, 43, was one of 10 people arrested and questioned by police on Tuesday before being released.

"I have links to people who are involved," the Colombian told Spanish broadcaster La Sexta.

"But I am innocent. I have absolutely nothing to do with cocaine."

Congo, who retired in 2009, joined Real Madrid in 1999 but never played for the first team and spent time on loan at Real Valladolid, Vitoria Guimaraes and Toulouse, before signing for Levante in 2002, where he went on to make 122 appearances.

He made 17 appearances for Colombia, scoring three times, and featured in the 1999 and 2004 Copa America tournaments.