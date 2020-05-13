Joe Ward: Peterborough extend winger's contract for 12 months

Joe Ward (left) has played 106 games for Peterborough since signing for the club in 2018

Peterborough United have exercised an option to extend winger Joe Ward's contract for a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old, who joined Posh from National League club Woking, will now stay with the club until at least the summer of 2021.

He has made 36 appearances this season, scoring five goals, the most recent against Accrington in January.

"Joe is still a relatively young lad and has lots of improvement in him," boss Darren Ferguson said.

Peterborough were sixth in League One, above Sunderland and Wycombe on goal difference only, when the current season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.